Seattle Mariners Late-Game Decisions Haunt Them in 7-6 Loss to Athletics
The Seattle Mariners made their first trip to the Athletics' temporary home of Sutter Health Park in Sacramento, Calif., on Monday. What proceeded was a nail-biter, 11th-inning contest the Mariners dropped 7-6. They fell to 20-14 on the season with the loss.
In the bottom of the 11th, Casey Legumina was on the mound with one out and a runner on third. Seattle manager Dan Wilson made the call to intentionally walk Shea Langeliers and J.J. Bleday to load the bases.
Jacob Wilson hit a walk-off RBI single after Bleday was walked to give the Athletics the win.
"Really tough one to take because it was so back-and-forth," Wilson said in a postgame interview. " ... Wilson puts the ball on the ground and we were just hoping to get it on the ground. He put it on the ground, but able to get it through. That's on me and that's a tough way to lose."
Wilson's hit erased an incredible showing from Andres Munoz in the bottom of the 10th. He gave up a game-tying run, his first allowed this season, that tied the game 6-6. The bases were loaded with no outs and Munoz struck out three in a row to keep the game going another inning.
The Mariners had to crawl back from a multi-run deficit to force the game into extra innings. Seattle was down 2-0 in the top of the third. Jorge Polanco hit an RBI single, Rowdy Tellez tied the game with a double, Miles Mastrobuoni gave the Mariners a lead with a single and Ben Williamson capped the inning off by giving Seattle a 4-2 lead with an RBI single.
Langeliers hit a solo homer and Lawrence Butler hit an RBI single to tie the game 4-4 in the bottom of the fourth. Langeliers had his second RBI of the day with a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the seventh that scored Brent Rooker and gave the A's a 5-4 lead.
The Athletics were able to take advantage of another off-day from Mariners starting pitcher Bryce Miller. He was pulled after four innings. He struck out one, hit a batter and allowed four earned runs on seven hits.
"It's been a frustrating start to the season," Miller said after the game. "Today was the first day I didn't have any walks, which is surprising given how the game went. It took me two innings to get a feel of the off-speed. I think the fastball was fine throughout the game. But the first two innings I had no feel of the off-speed. Just took too long to adjust."
Williamson tied the game with an RBI single in the top of the eighth that ultimately sent the contest into extras. Mastrobuoni brought in a run with a sac fly that scored Cal Raleigh in the top of the 10th and give the Mariners a 6-5 lead.
Seattle will look to do what it's done several times this season and win the final two games of the set to clinch a series win.
Emerson Hancock will start for the Mariners in Game 2 and Jeffrey Springs will start for the Athletics. First pitch is at 7:05 p.m. PT.
