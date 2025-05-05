Seattle Mariners Outfielder Randy Arozarena Out For Game 1 Against Athletics
The Seattle Mariners injuries in the outfield are continuing to persist. Randy Arozarena will be out for Game 1 of a three-game series against the Athletics on Monday.
Arozarena was pulled from Sunday's 8-1 loss against the Texas Rangers due to hamstring tightness. He was seen stretching his leg after legging out a single in the top of the sixth and was replaced in the outfield by Rhylan Thomas in the bottom of the inning.
Miles Mastrobuoni will fill in for Arozarena in left field for Monday's game against the A's.
Seattle manager Dan Wilson said after Sunday's loss that the injury isn't serious.
Per a report from MLB.com's Daniel Kramer, Arozarena said that he expects to be back in the Mariners lineup for Game 2 against the Athletics on Tuesday. Which is good news for a club that has been racked with injuries this season.
Starting outfielders Victor Robles and Luke Raley are both out with respective ailments and aren't expected to be back until around the All-Star break. In their stead, Miles Mastrobuoni, Samad Taylor, Dylan Moore and Thomas have all filled in the outfield.
Arozarena has scored 16 runs and hit seven doubles, five home runs and 18 RBIs in 32 games this season. He's stolen a team-high eight bases and is slashing .224/.366/.414 with a .780 OPS.
Arozarena has a career-high 28-game on-base streak. He's been one of Seattle's most dangerous hitters and base runners this season and has helped bolster an offense that has gotten a bad draw in term of injuries.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
PAIR OF MARINERS RELIEVERS BEGIN REHAB ASSIGNMENTS WITH ARIZONA COMPLEX LEAGUE: Two Mariners relievers working their way back from Tommy John surgery had their first rehab outings of the season over the weekend. Trevor Gott and Jackson Kowar could both be options for the M's once they are healthy. CLICK HERE
RANGERS HIRE FORMER MARINERS ALL-STAR AS HITTING COACH: The Mariners' American League West rivals hired Bret Boone to improve the offense's struggles. CLICK HERE
UPCOMING PITCHING MATCHUPS FOR SERIES BETWEEN SEATTLE MARINERS, ATHLETICS: The Mariners will have an opportunity to extend their lead in the American League West in an upcoming series against the Athletics. CLICK HERE
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @RefuseToLosePod. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.