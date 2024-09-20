Seattle Mariners Infielder Joins Impressive Franchise History Thursday
SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners avoided disaster (and what would have probably been the nail in the coffin of their season) with a 3-2 win against the New York Yankees on Thursday.
The win kept the Mariners at 5.0 games behind the Houston Astros in the American League West and 2.0 games behind the Detroit Tigers and Minnesota Twins for the final AL Wild Card spot.
Seattle infielder Dylan Moore also joined an impressive list of players during Thursday's win.
Moore wasn't originally supposed to start the game but got the nod at second base after outfielder Victor Robles was scratched from the lineup late.
Moore made the most of his unexpected opportunity. He went 1-for-2 and drew two walks to reach base safely three times against the Yankees. He also stole a base during the game and reached an impressive career milestone in the process.
Moore's steal was his 30th snagged bag of the season, making him the 16th Mariners in frachise history to reach that mark and the first since Julio Rodriguez did it in 2023, according to Mariners PR.
Moore's offensive numbers haven't jumped off the page this season, but he's quietly having a career season to go with his 30 steals.
Despite only hitting .206, Moore has the most single-season hits in his career (72), the most doubles (22), the most triples (four), the second-most RBIs (41), the second-most home runs (10) and his 30 steals is nine more than his previous single-season high of 21.
Moore has proven himself to be an effective base runner in his limited opportunities.
With only nine games left in the season, it's unlikely Moore will get many more starts. Especially with Seattle still looking to make the playoffs.
But when he gets on the bases, he's a threat. And that can be something the Mariners can use during this last stretch of the season.
