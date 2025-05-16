Seattle Mariners' Injured All-Star Set to Become a Dad For First Time This Season
Congratulations are in order for Seattle Mariners' ace Logan Gilbert, who is set to become a father for the first time later in 2025.
The Mariners made the announcement earlier this week that Gilbert and his wife, Aviles, are set to welcome a baby boy this fall.
It's been a tough stretch for Gilbert baseball-wise, considering he's on the injured list with a Grade 1 flexor strain, but this news should certainly help keep his overall spirits high.
The 28-year-old Gilbert is one of the best pitchers in the American League and he is working his way back into the fold, with the hopes of re-joining the starting rotation in the coming weeks. Through six starts this season, he's gone 1-1 with a 2.37 ERA. He's struck out 44 batters in 30.1 innings.
An All-Star in 2024, Gilbert led baseball in innings pitched at 208.2. He is 42-31 lifetime with a 3.55 ERA since making his debut in 2021.
Gilbert isn't the only member of the rotation that's currently down, as both Bryce Miller (right elbow inflammation) and George Kirby (right shoulder inflammation) are both on the injured list as well. Kirby is making a rehab start on Friday for Triple-A Tacoma and should be back soon, while Miller is expected to be back at the end of the month.
The Mariners enter play on Friday at 23-19 overall and in first place in the American League West, though they've lost five of six.
Seattle opens up a new series on Friday at the San Diego Padres. First pitch is 6:40 p.m. PT.
