Seattle Mariners Ink Extension with Flagship Radio Partner, Seattle Sports
On Monday, the Seattle Mariners announced that they have reached a multi-year contract extension with Seattle Sports 710. This means that the station will remain the flagship for the Mariners as it has since the station became all-sports in 2009.
Bonneville International, which owns the station, has covered M's games since 1985.
Per a press release:
Fans within the Mariners broadcast region — Washington, Oregon, Montana, Idaho, Alaska, and B.C. — can access every game via the Seattle Sports App or SeattleSports.com, keeping them engaged with the action throughout the season.
“We’re happy to offer Mariners audio content to our fans, both on-air and through the Seattle Sports app,” said Kyle Brown, Seattle Sports Program Director. “Our aim is to make it simple and convenient for you to listen to Mariners programming no matter where you are in the Pacific Northwest.”
Beyond just broadcasting the games, there is a host of other M's programming on the Seattle Sports airwaves, from Hot Stove Shows in the offseason to Cactus League content in the spring.
Longtime voice of the Mariners Rick Rizzs will continue to call the games on Seattle Sports alongside Gary Hill Jr., who is taking the full-time color commentator role in the wake of Dave Sims moving onto WFAN to become the broadcaster for the Yankees.
The Mariners will open up the regular season on March 27 at home against the Athletics. It will be a four-game series for the two American League West rivals.
Oakland finished fourth in the division last year while the Mariners finished second.
