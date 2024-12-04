Seattle Mariners Insider Shares Disappointing Update on Team's Payroll Situation For 2025
The Seattle Mariners reportedly only have in the $15-20 million range to spend as they try to build a roster capable of winning the American League West.
That number isn't all that revealing, as we've kind of known that for weeks. What is more revealing is the detail put out by Daniel Kramer of MLB.com on Tuesday:
Most projections estimate their 2025 payroll currently in the $135 million-$140 million range -- accounting for Polanco’s $750,000 buyout and the significant raises slated for arbitration-eligibleplayers like Arozarena, Logan Gilbert, George Kirby and Cal Raleigh, among others.
If Seattle is operating with a year-end target in the $150 million-$155 million range, which would be in line with its inflationary increases over each of the past two years, that’d leave it with roughly $15 million-$20 million to spend
So not only do the M's have just $15-20 million to spend, but that money is supposed to carry them all the way through the season, not just the offseason. That means that the M's have to pick and choose their spots. Do they spend less in the offseason, and then absorb money at the trade deadline like they did with Randy Arozarena, Justin Turner and Yimi Garcia last year? Or do they spend more now and leave themselves with little room to improve should they need it next summer?
Whatever way the M's go, they have several needs that need to be addressed before they can contend for a playoff berth. They need help at second base and third base, while they also need to develop a platoon plan at first base to go with Luke Raley. They are also counting on injured relievers Matt Brash and Gregory Santos to come back to health.
The Mariners went 85-77 in 2024, missing the playoffs by one game.
