Seattle Mariners Insider Lists Reasons For Optimism For Outfield Core
The Seattle Mariners will enter spring training following an interesting offseason. The break was unusually slow for the Mariners and there were questions through January about what the infield would look life for the organization. One thing that was never in question is who would comprise the Seattle outfield.
Mariners President of Baseball Operations Jerry Dipoto confirmed in an end-of-season news conference that the trio of Randy Arozarena (left field), Julio Rodriguez (center field) and Victor Robles (right field) would be the core group going forward. That group is arguably the best outfield Seattle has had in years. But it doesn't come without its questions.
In an analysis piece published by Ryan Divish of the Seattle Times, he mentioned the concerns that are present with all three players. Among them are Rodriguez's past slow starts, the steady decline in Arozarena's numbers over the past four seasons and Robles' possibly not being able to repeat his elite showing from 2024.
But Divish also highlighted reasons to be optimistic about the outfield core in 2025:
The trio of Rodríguez, Arozarena and Robles gives the Mariners one of the most athletic outfields they’ve had in recent years. Rodríguez is a Gold Glove-level defender while Robles has proved to be an above average defender in right. The Mariners also have some depth at the position with Raley, who will see most of his time at first base. But really it’s the final six weeks of Rodríguez’s season that should provide the biggest reason for hope. Following the lead from Edgar Martínez, Rodríguez posted a .313/.364/.537 slash line with six doubles, nine homers and 30 RBI in his final 34 games while reducing his strikeout rate to 21%.
If all three players are in the order similarly to how they were in 2024, then the trio will be featured in the top half of the order with catcher Cal Raleigh. If the three play at their best, then the offense could be significantly better than it was last season.
