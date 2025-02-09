Seattle Mariners Insider Predicts Interesting 2025 Infield Group For 26-Man Roster
The Seattle Mariners unusually quiet offseason is almost over and spring training is almost here.
The Mariners will return most of their roster from the 2024 season, with veteran infielder Donovan Solano being the only projected starter who wasn't on the team previously. Jorge Polanco, who was re-signed on a one-year deal, will move from second to third base.
The only real position battle Seattle will settle in spring training is second base. Which, as of now, belongs to Dylan Moore.
The majority of the roster turnover for the Mariners will be in the bullpen and the backup/reserve roles. And Ryan Divish of the Seattle Times has an interesting backup utility player making the 26-man roster in his latest roster predictions.
Divish has seven infielders making the 26-man roster in his predictions: shortstop JP Crawford, first baseman Luke Raley, Solano, Polanco, Moore, middle infielder Leo Rivas and, somewhat shockingly, utility player Miles Mastrobuoni.
Mastrobuoni is an interesting prediction. He was acquired in a trade with the Chicago Cubs in return for cash considerations on Jan. 14. He's played 119 games across three seasons with Chicago and the Tampa Bay Rays. He played 61 games in 2023 and 50 games in 2024.
Mastrobuoni has a career batting average of .219 with one home run, nine RBIs and 16 steals.
Mastrobuoni does add value to the roster as an emergency utility player. He has speed on the base paths and is a multi-faceted defender that can avoid a drop off on defense.
The Mariners have another corner infielder they acquired in the offseason in Austin Shenton. He was drafted by Seattle before he was dealt with Tampa Bay and could find a way to factor into the major league roster based on how he does in spring training.
But the versatility of Mastrobuoni could make him useful to the club in 2025.
