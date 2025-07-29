Seattle Mariners Insider Provides Worrisome Outlook on Injured Starting Pitcher
The Seattle Mariners enter play on Tuesday at 57-50 and in possession of the second wild card spot in the American League. However, the grip on that spot is tenuous, as only one game separates the Mariners from the Texas Rangers, who are the first team out of the playoff picture.
If the Mariners are going to make the playoffs for the first time since 2022, they are going to need some additions. They've been rumored to be interested in infield upgrades and bullpen help on the trade market, and they will hopefully be able to count on the eventual returns of both Bryce Miller and Victor Robles, who have been out with injury.
In Miller's case, he's been on the injured list twice this season for elbow inflammation and he's dealing with bone spurs in his elbow. While early reports on his recovery look good, Seattle Sports Insider Shannon Drayer is more skeptical of his ability to help down the stretch.
We caught up with her on the most recent Refuse to Lose podcast, which was recorded in Cooperstown, N.Y. at the Hall of Fame inductions.
With Bryce, I-- no, I'm not. In terms of, we're not gonna know until he gets up on the hill and makes a few starts. And what he's dealing with is something that isn't going to heal. It's something he's going to have to pitch through until, likely, there is a surgery that thankfully is not very much of a major surgery.
And what I've found out is he's actually had to alter his delivery a little bit to take a little bit of, not the stress, but there are certain things that he can do that is going to irritate that more because of the, the bone spur in the elbow.
So there's a little bit of an adjustment, I believe, on an angle if you look very closely. So he's had to relearn that. So if that's successful, yes. ......... But if he gets out there in the heat of competition and can't do that or something changes, no.
So am I optimistic he's gonna make it back? Yes. What does that mean? I don't know. Yeah. And I think you're just gonna have to follow and wait and see.
You can listen to the full interview with Drayer in the podcast player below:
The Mariners will be back in action on Tuesday when they take on the Athletics at 7:05 p.m. PT. Luis Severino (ATH) will pitch against rookie Logan Evans.
