Seattle Mariners Involved in Trade Talks With Chicago Cubs Regarding Nico Hoerner
The Seattle Mariners have a chance to be one of the more active teams during the last two months of the offseason.
The MLB Winter Meetings are coming up from Dec. 9-12 in Dallas. The Mariners still have needs at first, second and third base. The only move the team has made so far in the offseason was acquiring Austin Shenton from the Tampa Bay Rays for cash considerations.
There's been many rumors and speculative moves involving Seattle. One of the biggest indicators of what team the Mariners might deal with happened at the MLB GM Meetings in November. During the event, President of Baseball Operations Jerry Dipoto was seen talking with Chicago Cubs President of Baseball Operations Jed Hoyer.
And according to a story from the Seattle Times' Adam Jude, there seems to have been some progression in those discussions.
Per Jude's story, Seattle and Chicago have had preliminary discussions involving 2023 Gold Glove second baseman Nico Hoerner.
Hoerner hit .273 with seven home runs and 48 RBIs to go with 31 steals in 2024. He's set to earn $11.5 million in 2025 and $12 million in 2026, per Spotrac.
Per Jude's story, a source has indicated that the Cubs are looking for "proven major league talent" in return for Hoerner.
This leaves Mariners with limited options to deal that would have a similar value to Hoerner.
Seattle is also prioritizing corner infielders, per Jude's story, and could prefer to go in-house to find their second baseman for 2025.
But Hoerner, on the surface, would be the best second baseman the Mariners have had since trading Robinson Cano on Dec. 3, 2018.
Seattle has reportedly had preliminary trade talks with several teams, per Jude's story, and the Winter Meetings could be what truly sparks a move.
