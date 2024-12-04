Seattle Mariners Have Reportedly Had Trade Talks with Phillies About Alec Bohm
Seattle Mariners fans have waded through more than a month of speculation to see what the team's plans will be for second and third base in 2025.
Mariners President of Baseball Operations Jerry Dipoto has said that those positions, along with a first baseman to pair with Luke Raley, are the main priorities in the offseason.
With MLB Winter Meetings coming up and taking place from Dec. 9-12 in Dallas, the speculation about a potential deal involving Seattle has only grown.
And reportedly, the Mariners have had at least preliminary talks about acquiring a 2024 All-Star to fill the vacancy at third. But the asking price might lead the club to look elsewhere.
The Seattle Times' Adam Jude reported in a story that Seattle has been "active in exploratory talks" with other teams to try and find a third baseman. One of those teams has been the Philadelphia Phillies regarding third baseman Alec Bohm.
Jude said that the two sides have had initial trade talks, but the asking price for the 2024 Home Run Derby participant has been steep. Maybe too steep for the Mariners.
Jude reported that the initial trade talks has led Philadelphia to ask for one of Seattle's starting pitchers, either Logan Gilbert or George Kirby, in return for Bohm, per a source.
Bohm is coming off arguably his best season. He batted .280 with 15 home runs and 97 RBIs. Despite those numbers, Bohm had a .258 batting average with 11 homers and 67 RBIs after April.
Bohm is under his second year of arbitration in 2025 and is estimated to earn $8 million, according to Spotrac.
Jude wrote in his story that the Phillies' asking price seems to have taken Bohm off the Mariners' radar.
Unless the potential return comes down, it looks like Seattle will try and find its starting third baseman for 2025 elsewhere.
