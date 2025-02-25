Seattle Mariners' Jorge Polanco to Take Another Big Step on Tuesday as Rehab Continues
PEORIA, Ariz. - New Seattle Mariners third baseman Jorge Polanco is taking another big step toward getting game-ready on Tuesday.
According to manager Dan Wilson, Polanco will taking live batting practice against hard-throwing reliever Gregory Santos at the Peoria Sports Complex. Newcomer Donovan Solano will also take live batting practice. He was delayed getting to camp because of visa issues.
Polanco is working back from offseason left knee surgery and the Mariners are counting on a big year from him this season. We've seen him rehabbing in Peoria, have seen him run the bases, and saw him working defensively at third base, so he's certainly trending in the right direction.
Earlier this week, Wilson said Polanco has not experienced any setbacks, he just needs more practice reps before he gets out into games.
Polanco hit .213 last season with 16 homers and 45 RBI. The Mariners originally acquired him last offseason in a trade with the Minnesota Twins. They declined his $12 million team option this offseason before re-signing him to a one-year deal worth $7.5 million.
Seattle will move him to third base in an effort to keep him healthier and limit his mobility.
Polanco figures to join a middle of the order that includes Randy Arozarena, Luke Raley, and Cal Raleigh.
The Mariners are 2-2 thus far in Cactus League play and will play a road contest against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday afternoon.
The M's will stay in Arizona for the next four weeks before kicking off the 2025 season on March 27 at home against the Athletics.
