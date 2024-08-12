Mariners' Julio Rodriguez Became One of Just Three Players to Accomplish This Sad Feat in 2024
Seattle Mariners star Julio Rodriguez returned to the lineup on Sunday night as the M's pummeled the New York Mets, 12-1, on 'Sunday Night Baseball.'
Unfortunately, Rodriguez, who had been out since injuring his ankle on July 21, had nothing to do with the offensive onslaught, going 0-for-5 with a whopping five strikeouts.
According to @statmusemlb, Rodriguez joins Jake Burger (MIA) and Nolan Jones (COL) as the only players in baseball to strike out five times in a game this season.
There were some questions about whether or not Rodriguez needed a rehab assignment after three weeks away, and he certainly looked like a guy who could have used it. He was late on fastballs and fooled by offspeed, though he did lace one ball down the left field line that went just foul.
Despite his struggles on Sunday, inserting Rodriguez back into the lineup represents one of the best upgrades that the M's can make. Loaded with talent, Rodriguez is a former Rookie of the Year winner, a two-time All-Star and a two-time Silver Slugger. He's hitting just .260 this year with 11 home runs, but he has the ability to get hot in a way that can help the M's get back to the playoffs in 2024.
Seattle is off on Monday night but they are currently tied with the Houston Astros for first place in the American League West race. The M's are 63-56 while the Astros are 62-55.
Seattle will take on the Tigers for a series in Detroit beginning Tuesday. The Astros will be in Tampa Bay for a series with the Rays.
