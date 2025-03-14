Seattle Mariners' Julio Rodriguez "Looks Great" According to Rival Evaluators
If the Seattle Mariners are going to rebound from an 85-77 season that saw them miss the playoffs by one game in 2024, then they are going to need a great season from Julio Rodriguez.
Rodriguez, a two-time All-Star and a two-time Silver Slugger, is coming off a down year that saw him hit .273 with 20 homers and 24 steals. He battled inconsistency, a slow start and an ankle injury but appears to be ready for a big year in 2025.
He's hitting .250 this spring with three homers and nine RBI, including a grand slam in a loss on Wednesday.
ESPN MLB Insider Buster Olney joined the most recent episode of the "Refuse to Lose" podcast this week to talk about Rodriguez and what rival evaluators are saying.
That he looks great. And that's what I'm hearing from evaluators out there, that they really feel like that his swing is more repeatable, without as much movement, and with it being under control. It feels like he's in a better position to get off to a better start at the beginning of the year, and that's going to be incredibly important.
Olney joins the podcast each Thursday and you can listen to his full interview below:
The Mariners will continue on in Cactus League play for the next week and a half before opening up the regular season on March 27 against the Athletics at home at T-Mobile Park.
That will be a four-game opening series from March 27-30.
