The Mariners' Staff is the Most Efficient Group in All of Baseball

Average # of pitches thrown per game this year:



136 SEA

137

138

139

140

141 LAD

142 ARI ATL

143 STL KC MIL DET

144 BOS CLE

145 PIT WSH TOR PHI OAK

146 MIN NYY SD BAL TB

147

148 CIN CHC

149 TEX SF

150 COL LAA

151 MIA

152 HOU

153 CWS

154 NYM