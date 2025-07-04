Seattle Mariners Late-Game Rally Falls Flat in 3-2 Loss to Kansas City Royals
SEATTLE — In an all-too-common occurrence this season, the Seattle Mariners were unable to capitalize on several opportunities in a 3-2 defeat at the hands of the Kansas City Royals on Thursday at T-Mobile Park. The M's split the four-game series against the Royals with the loss.
In the bottom of the ninth, Mariners center fielder Julio Rodriguez struck out looking on a borderline pitch on a full count and catcher Cal Raleigh grounded out, which left two stranded in scoring position to end the game. Seattle fell to 45-42 with the loss, remained seven games behind the Houston Astros in the American League West and saw its lead for the final Wild Card spot decrease to 1.5 games over the Los Angeles Angels.
"Obviously a tough one tonight," Mariners manager Dan Wilson said in a postgame interview. "I thought our guys showed a tremendous amount of fight in the ninth again. ... I think offensively, we got a lot of traffic going, weren't able to get a lot of them in. ... A tough one to lose tonight, and bounce back tomorrow."
Seattle was able to maintain a narrow advantage over Kansas City for most of the game off a solid night from rookie starting pitcher Logan Evans. In his eighth major league start, Evans struck out three, walked one, hit two more and allowed just three hits in 5.2 innings of work. Two of his strikeouts came in the first inning and he retired the first nine Royals batters in order. He worked himself out of a bases loaded-jam in the fourth and runners on the corners in the fifth.
"Just staying on the aggressor and winning the early counts," Evans said after the game. "I felt like I got ahead pretty well tonight. They're a good team at extending the at-bat, and I thought that I just didn't give in at any moment tonight. I felt like I was still trying to make my pitches. Some got away from me, but that's gonna happen. ... But I don't think I ever gave in once, mentally or physically."
Jorge Polanco supported his starter's solid outing with a solo home run to right field in the bottom of the fourth that put the Mariners in front 1-0.
The Royals found their opening against Seattle's bullpen, which has carried the M's a lot during their current stretch.
Kansas City had two on with one out in the top of the seventh and chased reliever Casey Legumina out of the game. All-Star shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. hit an RBI single to tie the game 1-1. Vinnie Pasquantino brought two home the next-at bat with a single.
Witt Jr. narrowly avoided a tag at home from Raleigh, and the Royals took a 3-1 lead, which carried into the ninth inning.
Seattle's bullpen allowed a combined three earned runs on two hits, walked four and struck out two in the loss.
In the bottom of the ninth, Dominic Canzone hit a lead-off, solo home run to center field for the eventual final of 3-2. Miles Mastrobuoni (who pinched-hit for third baseman Ben Williamson) and J.P. Crawford both hit singles to give the Mariners two on with one out. It was Mastrobuoni's fourth base hit this season as a pinch-hitter.
"(Mastrobuoni) — that was huge," Wilson said. "Getting us on base there after the home run and continuing to put the pressure on that defense. I though that was a great at-bat. He's had a lot of great at-bats late in games. When he's got a chance to get in there, he's done a nice job swinging the bat, too. It's always a good at-bat. He's got such a good concept of the strike zone."
Mastrobuoni advanced to third and Crawford went to second on a wild pitch before Rodriguez and Raleigh were retired.
Seattle finished the game 0-for-11 with runners in scoring position and stranded 10.
The Mariners will close out their homestand and 17-consecutive-game stretch with a three-game series against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Game 1 is at 1:10 p.m. PT on Friday at T-Mobile Park. Bryan Woo will start for Seattle and Bailey Falter will start for Pittsburgh.
