Seattle Mariners Recall Rookie Starting Pitcher, Option Left-Handed Reliever
SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners made an important roster move pertaining to their pitching staff ahead of a series finale against the Kansas City Royals on Thursday.
Before the game, the Mariners recalled starter Logan Evans from the Triple-A Tacoma Rainiers and optioned left-handed reliever Joe Jacques to Tacoma in a corresponding move. Jacques' option had a postgame designation for July 2 (Wednesday).
Evans will start the series finale against the Royals.
Jacques was sent back down to the Rainiers before he had a chance to make his team debut with Seattle. He was acquired by the team in a one-for-one trade that sent right-handed reliever Will Klein to the Los Angeles Dodgers on June 2. Jacques was selected from Triple-A on Wednesday after starting pitcher Emerson Hancock was optioned down.
Hancock's next turn in the rotation would have been the team's series finale against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday, and Jacques could have started or gone long relief in a bullpen day. Instead, the Mariners opted to bring up Evans for Thursday's start and move the rest of the rotation back a day.
Jacques has a career 5.46 ERA with 22 strikeouts in 29.2 innings pitched across 25 appearances with the Boston Red Sox and Arizona Diamondbacks in 2023 and '24. He's posted a 6.52 ERA with 11 strikeouts in 9.2 innings across eight outings (one start) with the Rainiers this season.
Thursday will be the eighth start in Evans' major league career. He made his debut against the Miami Marlins on April 27. He has a 3.38 ERA and has fanned 30 batters in 40 innings pitched this season.
MARINERS RELIEVER SEES IMPRESSIVE STREAK COME TO AN END WEDNESDAY: Matt Brash finally surrendered a run after 19 scoreless appearances out of the M's bullpen.
LOGAN EVANS TO START SERIES FINALE AGAINST ROYALS: The former Pittsburgh Panther will get the nod for the Mariners series' finale against the Kansas City Royals.
MARINERS RIDE TIMELY HITTING TO 3-2 WIN OVER ROYALS: The Mariners got crucial hits when they needed them and the bullpen had an elite night to secure a series split over the Royals on Wednesday.
