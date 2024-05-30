M's at Top of League Leaderboard in This Painful Statistic Over Last Four Years
Heading into play on Thursday afternoon, the Seattle Mariners have been hit by nearly 300 pitches since the start of the 2021 season, which is the most of any team in the American League.
The @MarinersPR team put out the note before Wednesday's game against the Houston Astros:
The @Mariners lead the American League with 298 HBP since the start of the 2021 season.
The M's didn't get hit by any pitches on Wednesday, so that number still stands, but that's one painful leaderboard to be at the top of.
In general, the M's can thank Ty France for their position at the top of the charts, as he led baseball in hit-by-pitches (27) in 2021 and (34) in 2023. He was also hit 21 times in 2022, which likely would have been more if he hadn't missed 22 games that season.
While getting hit doesn't feel good, it is a skill that some players like France have, and it aids your ability to get on base. Furthermore, guys who crowd the plate make pitchers more uncomfortable and they may be able to take advantage of some pitcher mistakes as a result of that discomfort.
The Mariners will take on the Houston Astros again on Thursday afternoon with first pitch set for 1:10 p.m. PT. The M's will send lanky right-hander Logan Gilbert to the mound against Astros' righty Spencer Arrighetti.
Seattle is 31-26 on the season and in first place in the American League West. They have a 6.5 game advantage on Houston.
