Lowest ERA after 6 starts to begin a season for the Mariners:



1. Bryan Woo 1.07 (2024)

2. Randy Johnson 1.21 (1995)

3. Erik Hanson 1.29 (1993)

4. Logan Gilbert 1.36 (2022)

5. James Paxton 1.43 (2017) pic.twitter.com/9t1wNMj7dm