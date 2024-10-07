Seattle Mariners Legend and Hitting Coach Gets Lots of Love on "X" Over Special Anniversary
Seattle Mariners legend and Hall of Famer Edgar Martinez got some big love on "X" on Monday.
The MLB Network social media account posted a video of Martinez as part of Hispanic Heritage Month. In the video, they were giving an homage to Martinez's career and the anniversary of one of his best games ever.
Back on Oct. 7, 1995, Martinez helped lead the Mariners over the New York Yankees in Game 4 of the ALDS by hitting two home runs and driving in 10 runs. That helped the M's force a Game 5, which led them to their first ALCS in team history.
That 1995 season is widely credited as the season that saved baseball in Seattle. The "Refuse to Lose" Marineres featured Martinez, Tino Martinez, Ken Griffey Jr., Randy Johnson and a young Alex Rodriguez.
Martinez is one of the most beloved figures in team history, having spent 18 years in Seattle as a player. He played on five different playoff teams and made seven All-Star teams. Martinez was a five-time Silver Slugger and a two-time batting champion. He is a member of both the Mariners Hall of Fame and the National Baseball Hall of Fame.
He has also served as the team's hitting coach on two different occasions. He held the title again at the end of this season and the organization is hoping to have him back in 2025, although it's not known yet if he will return.
The Mariners went 85-77 and missed the playoffs by 1.0 game.
