Seattle Mariners Legend Felix Hernandez Set For Induction into Latin Baseball Hall of Fame
Congratulations are in order for Seattle Mariners legend Felix Hernandez, who will be inducted into the Latin Baseball Hall of Fame on Monday, Dec. 2.
A native of Venezuela, Hernandez will go in alongside Johan Santana, Andruw Jones, Alfonso Soriano and Alex Rodriguez.
It's a big year for Hernandez and Halls of Fame: He was just put on the ballot for the National Baseball Hall of Fame. It's his first appearance on the ballot and the electees will be announced in January of 2025. His old M's teammate, Ichiro Suzuki, is also on the ballot and is a slam dunk to get in.
Among many career accolades, Hernandez won a Cy Young and was a two-time Cy Young runner-up. He was a six-time All-Star who also threw a perfect game. He's a member of the Mariners Hall of Fame and had a run of 16 straight starts of seven or more innings pitched and two runs or less allowed, which made baseball history in 2014.
Lifetime, Hernandez was 169-136 with a 3.42 ERA. He made 419 career appearances, with 418 of them being starts. He struck out 2,524 career batters, the most in M's team history. He spent his entire career with the Mariners.
Of course, Rodriguez also spent a significant portion of his career in Seattle.
He starred for Seattle from 1994-2000, Texas from 2001-2003 and the Yankees from 2004-2016, minus the 2014 season when he was suspended.
He was a 14-time All-Star, a two-time Gold Glover, a 10-time Silver Slugger, a three-time MVP and a batting champion.
