Seattle Mariners Legend Ichiro Suzuki Could Join Rare History with Unanimous Hall of Fame Vote
Later this month, Ichiro Suzuki is set to become the third player to reach the National Baseball Hall of Fame with a Seattle Mariners logo on his cap.
While Randy Johnson, Adrian Beltre, Goose Gossage and others have played for the Mariners and made the Hall of Fame, Ichiro will join Edgar Martinez and Ken Griffey Jr. as M's in Cooperstown.
And he might just do it in historic fashion. Thus far, through 97 public votes, Ichiro is on 100 percent of ballots. Mariano Rivera is the only player to ever get a unanimous 100 percent of the vote.
You can see the results and ballot tracking here.
One of the best pure hitters in baseball history, Ichiro amassed 3,089 hits in his United States career. He was a lifetime .311 hitter who stole 509 career bases.
Ichiro won a laundry list of awards including Rookie of the Year (2001) and MVP (2001). He was a two-time batting champion, a 10-time Gold Glover, a 10-time All-Star and a three-time Silver Slugger.
He played parts of 14 seasons with the Mariners, three with the Yankees and three with the Marlins. Remarkably durable throughout his career, he never played less than 136 games in a season until age 44.
He helped the Mariners get to the playoffs in that 2001 season as the team won an American League-record 116 games.
Another former Mariner, Felix Hernandez, is on the Hall of Fame ballot this year. He is not likely to get in but has already guaranteed himself the 5% needed to stay on the vote next year. He's at 26 percent right now.
