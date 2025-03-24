Seattle Mariners Legend Jay Buhner Excited For What Team Has in Store in 2025
The Seattle Mariners announced a new streaming service called Root Sports Stream app earlier in the week. The new service will allow in-market fans (Washington, Oregon, Montana, portions of Idaho) to watch all games broadcast on ROOT Sports for $19.99 a month.
And there will be a new broadcast team that fans will get to hear on the new app.
Longtime announcer Dave Sims took a new job in the New York Yankees broadcast booth. Aaron Goldsmith will be the lead play-by-play announcer for the Mariners and will be joined by a rotating group of announcers including Angie Mentink, Dave Valle, Ryan Rowland-Smith and Jay Buhner.
Buhner, a former All-Star, Gold Glove-winner and Seattle Hall of Famer, will have his third stint in the broadcast booth. He previously called games from 2002-05 and 2011-12.
"(This offseason has been) crazy. Crazy as ever," Buhner said in an interview Sunday. " ... I'm excited to get back into it, I'm excited to be a part of the team. I'm excited to be close to one of my closest friends in (Dan Wilson) and (Edgar Martinez). So it'll be nice to have a front row seat a little bit."
Buhner made a trip down to Peoria, Ariz., to see the current crop of Mariners. He's one of many team legends that made the trek to the Peoria Sports Complex to offer support and advice for the current squad.
"It's great to see," Buhner said. "These guys — it just shows you. They all bleed Mariner blue. It's a special organization."
Buhner expressed excitement in the Seattle roster and expanded on what Wilson will bring to the team across an entire season.
"Just track record," Buhner said. "I think his personality, his attitude, his positive reinforcement is pretty steady. He doesn't get too high, he doesn't get too low. He's not a get in your face-type manager, like Lou (Piniella). That's the dichotomy in the two. But Danny's not afraid to kick a guy in the butt. ... He doesn't micromanage. He trusts his coaching staff. ... They're prepared."
Buhner is scheduled to call 19 games for the team. Mostly when they're in his home state of Texas for games against the Texas Rangers and Houston Astros.
Buhner has been a part of some of the most iconic moments in franchise history. And based on how well the team does this season, there's a chance he can be a part of more as a broadcaster.
