Seattle Mariners Release Pair of Pitchers in Latest Round of Roster Moves
The Seattle Mariners made one of the biggest roster moves of the offseason when they released veteran outfielder Mitch Haniger on Sunday.
Soon after the news came out that Haniger would no longer be with the Mariners, the organization announced another string of roster moves out of spring training.
Seattle optioned three players on the roster bubble to the Triple-A Tacoma Rainiers: right-handed pitcher Casey Legumina, infielder Leo Rivas and catcher Blake Hunt. Left-handed pitcher Brandyn Garcia and catcher Blake Hunt were re-assigned to minor league camp.
The Mariners also outright released a pair of pitchers: left-handed Drew Pomeranz and right-hander Jesse Hahn.
The 36 year-old and 2016 All-Star Pomeranz signed a minor league contract with Seattle on Dec. 5. He spent 2019-2023 with the San Diego Padres and split time in 2024 with the Los Angeles Angels and San Francisco Giants. He last pitched in the majors in 2021 with the Padres. He had a 1.75 ERA with 10 strikeouts in 25.2 innings pitched across 27 appearances that year. He had a 4.70 ERA and fanned 10 batters in 7.2 innings pitched in eight appearances in Cactus League play this spring.
The Mariners signed Hahn to a minor league contract on Sept. 4. He made eight appearances for Tacoma in the last month of the year and posted a 3.12 ERA with 10 strikeouts in 8.2 innings pitched. He recorded an 11.25 ERA with with nine strikeouts across eight innings pitched in nine outings this spring in Cactus League play.
Both pitchers were expected to contend for the final spots in Seattle's major league bullpen. Hahn was praised by manager Dan Wilson earlier in spring. But now both players will be free to find homes elsewhere.
