Seattle Mariners Release Pair of Pitchers in Latest Round of Roster Moves

Spring Training Roster Moves:



Optioned to Triple-A Tacoma:



🔹 Casey Legumina, RHP

🔹 Blake Hunt, C

🔹 Leo Rivas, INF



Re-assigned to minor league camp:



🔹 Brandyn Garcia, LHP

🔹 Harry Ford, C



Released:



🔹 Jesse Hahn, RHP

🔹 Drew Pomeranz, LHP