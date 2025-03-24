Seattle Mariners Predicted to Have Successful Season by Popular Baseball Website
The Seattle Mariners recent offseason has been criticized by fans, media and pundits alike. But the American League West still seems open for the taking in 2025.
The Houston Astros traded away Kyle Tucker to the Chicago Cubs and lost Alex Bregman in free agency. The Texas Rangers improved after dealing with injuries and inconsistencies in 2024. The Los Angeles Angels and Athletics also made meaningful additions.
The Mariners added two veterans in the offseason: first baseman Rowdy Tellez and versatile infielder Donovan Solano. Seattle brought back Jorge Polanco to play third base.
According to a popular website's projections, all that adds up to Mariners winning the division in 2025.
Based on FanGraphs' 2025 projections, Seattle has a 35.2% chance to win the AL West compared to a 28.8% chance for the Texas Rangers and 27.7% chance for the Houston Astros. The website has the Mariners with a 24.1% Wild Card percentage, the Rangers with a 24% likelihood to make the Wild Card and the Astros with a 24.3% chance to make the Wild Card.
The total playoff odds have Seattle with a 59.3% chance to make the playoffs, Texas with a 52.3% chance to make the postseason and Houston at a 52.1% chance to make it to the postseason.
The Mariners have one of the best outfield trios put together by the team in years in Randy Arozarena, Julio Rodriguez and Victor Robles and one of the best catchers in the game in Cal Raleigh. The organization will also return one of the best pitching rotations in the league. There's also an anticipation of bounce back seasons from players like Mitch Garver and J.P. Crawford.
The offense was the biggest weakness for the team in 2024. And there's reasonable speculation how a team comprised of returning players from last year will perform this season. But the players seem to have bought in to what manager Dan Wilson, hitting coach Kevin Seitzer and senior director of hitting strategy Edgar Martinez is selling. And that could yield results.
