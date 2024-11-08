Seattle Mariners Legend Ken Griffey Jr. Offers Powerful Opinion on Bronny James
Earlier this season, Seattle Mariners legends Ken Griffey Jr. and Ken Griffey Sr. hung out an NBA Opening Night to watch LeBron and Bronny James make basketball history. After Bronny was drafted by the Los Angeles Lakers earlier this year, he and LeBron became the first father-son duo to play on the same NBA team in the same game.
The Griffey's famously became the first father-son duo to do that in baseball back in 1990. The two were playing for the Mariners at the time.
However, Griffey Jr. apparently also serves as somewhat of a mentor to Bronny, telling the "Nightcap" podcast that he had some advice for Bronny:
The following comes from the Sporting News:
"I did tell Bronny to just relax, enjoy it, be you. You are not gonna be him. Nobody is him," Griffey explained during an appearance on" Nightcap" with Shannon Sharpe and Chad Johnson.
Griffey Jr. also had some strong opinions on Bronny's recent demotion to the G-League.
“You’re gonna learn a lot by being able to sit there and be on the bench watching [LeBron]," the Hall of Famer continued. "People say he needs to be in the G-League and he needs this and that. I’ll tell you what, I learned more sitting there watching my dad than anything."
It's interesting to hear Griffey Jr. be so opinionated on this, but he's certainly always been passionate about the role model that his dad is for him and how special it was to play alongside him.
One of the best players in baseball history, Griffey Jr. hit 630 career home runs. He is a member of the Mariners Hall of Fame and the National Baseball Hall of Fame.
