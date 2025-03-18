Seattle Mariners' Legend Ken Griffey Jr. Takes in Game 1 of Toyko Series
The Los Angeles Dodgers opened up the 2025 season with a 4-1 win on Tuesday against the Chicago Cubs at the Tokyo Dome in Tokyo, Japan.
The Dodgers were led on the mound by Yoshinobu Yamamoto, who delivered five solid innings, and at the plate by Shohei Ohtani, who went 2-for-5 with a double and two runs scored.
While several MLB dignitaries were on hand to see the contest, former Seattle Mariners star and Baseball Hall of Famer Ken Griffey Jr. was as well.
Griffey also reportedly took place in a clinic as part of the trip, something that former M's Gold Glover Harold Reynolds discussed on the MLB Network.
Griffey, of course, is one of the greatest players in baseball history and is likely the greatest player in team history. Selected No. 1 overall by the Mariners in the 1987 Major League Baseball draft, he made his debut in 1989. He hit hit 630 home runs and earned induction to the Baseball of Fame in 2016. He was a 13-time All-Star and a 10-time Gold Glover.
In addition to the M's, he played for the Cincinnati Reds and Chicago White Sox.
In retirement, Griffey has become a well-regarded photographer. It's unknown if he was taking pictures at this event, but it's common to see him at big events. He has taken photos at the World Series in the past.
The Mariners will open up the season on March 27 at T-Mobile Park against the Athletics. It's part of a seven-game homestand to kick off the year.
