Seattle Mariners Legend Goes Viral in Now-Famous Tik-Tok Trend
Former Seattle Mariners superstar and Baseball Hall of Famer Randy Johnson is going viral for his role in a now-famous Tik-Tok trend.
To be honest, we don't quite get the whole thing either, but the trend involves people asking those in their lives if they wish they were athletic. Johnson was asked the question by his daughter, and the bit went on for 90 seconds, and you can watch the whole thing unfold:
Johnson spent parts of 10 seasons with the Mariners, going 130-74 in that time. He had been acquired in 1989 via a trade with the Montreal Expos and stayed until he was traded in 1998. He had a 3.42 lifetime ERA in Seattle, tossing 19 shutouts and 51 complete games. The most intimidating pitcher of his era, he had 2,162 strikeouts with Seattle in 1838.1 innings. He helped lead the M's to their first playoff appearance in 1995, going 18-2 and winning the American League Cy Young. He also went 20-4 in 1997.
He was inducted into the Mariners Hall of Fame in 2012. He's in the Baseball Hall of Fame with the Arizona Diamondbacks, but he'll have his No. 51 retired by the Mariners in a ceremony in 2026.
And yes, we think he was plenty athletic.
As for the current Mariners, they are 55-48 and in second place in the American League West. They are taking on the Los Angeles Angels on Friday night with first pitch coming at 6:38 p.m. PT.
Bryan Woo will pitch against Jose Soriano.
