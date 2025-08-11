Seattle Mariners Legends Ichiro and Randy Johnson Go Viral For Heartwarming Moment
The Seattle Mariners had a great weekend at T-Mobile Park in many respects.
First, the M's swept the Tampa Bay Rays to complete a 9-1 homestand and move within 0.5 games of first place in the American League West. They also assumed the top wild card spot over the Boston Red Sox. Seattle hasn't been to the playoffs since the 2022 season, and is well positioned to get there with 43 games to play. They are 66-53, a season-high 13 games over .500.
Team
Playoff Odds (per Fangraphs)
Blue Jays
98.3
Tigers
97.7
Mariners
95.0
Astros
90.7
Yankees
80.5
Red Sox
75.1
Guardians
28.1
Rangers
22.2
Secondly, the Mariners also honored Baseball Hall of Famer Ichiro Suzuki on Saturday night by retiring his No. 51. He joins Ken Griffey Jr. (24), Edgar Martinez (11) and Jackie Robinson (42) as the only players to have their numbers retired by the organization.
Thirdly, Mariners fans got a chance to see Randy Johnson and Ichiro share multiple special moments. Johnson has had a seemingly frosty relationship with the organization for years, but that seems to be thawing, and he will have his No. 51 retired in a special ceremony next season.
Johnson attended Ichiro's ceremony on Saturday along with fellow team Hall of Famers Griffey, Martinez, Felix Hernandez, Alvin Davis, Jay Buhner and Dan Wilson, as well as Marilyn Niehaus, the wife of late broadcaster Dave Niehaus.
Johnson then caught the ceremonial first pitch from Ichiro on Sunday and two posed for a special "51" picture.
The Mariners beat the Rays 6-3 on Sunday and will have an off day on Monday before hitting the field again on Tuesday night in Baltimore.
They'll take on the Orioles for three games before traveling to New York to take on the struggling Mets.
