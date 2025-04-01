Seattle Mariners' Lineup Duo Made Recent Team History with Opening Series Heroics
After a Monday night 9-6 drubbing against the Detroit Tigers at T-Mobile Park, the Seattle Mariners are now 2-3 on the season. However, the M's did split the first series of the year with the Athletics thanks to late-game heroics that made some recent team history.
Per @MarinersPR on social media:
Julio Rodríguez and Jorge Polanco each hit game-winning home runs in the 6th inning or later against the Athletics, the first time the Mariners have hit multiple game-winning home runs in the same series since July 8-10, 2022 vs. Toronto.
Game Notes:
Polanco's home run in the eighth inning of the opener served as the game-winner to dead center, while Rodriguez's home run in the seventh inning of Sunday's game was ripped out to left field.
Polanco had a strong opening series, going 5-for-10 at the plate. It was a welcome sign for him - and the team - after he hit just .213 last season with 16 homers and 45 RBIs. Rodriguez had a better year last year, but it was still a down year by his standards, as he hit .273 with 20 homers and 68 RBIs. He's a two-time All-Star and a two-time Silver Slugger who the M's need to have a big year in 2025 if they want to get back to the playoffs.
The Mariners and Tigers will play Game 2 of their series on Tuesday night with first pitch coming at 6:40 p.m. PT. Casey Mize, the former No. 1 pick in the draft pitches for the Tigers, while Logan Gilbert takes the hill for the M's.
