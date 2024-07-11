Seattle Mariners Lone All-Star Will Have to Miss Midsummer Classic
It doesn't seem like Seattle Mariners fans will have much of a reason to tune in to next week's Major League Baseball All-Star Game now...
Mariners pitcher Logan Gilbert, who is the M's lone representative on the American League roster, is now slated to pitch on Sunday against the Los Angeles Angels. Pitchers who pitch on Sunday are ineligible for the game in an effort to keep guys healthy.
Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reported on the Mariners' pitching plans:
Mariners probables this weekend in Anaheim…
Thursday: Luis Castillo
Friday: Bryan Woo
Saturday: George Kirby
Sunday: Logan Gilbert
As more pitchers undoubtedly come off the roster, there is a chance that closer Andres Munoz could be added, which is something M's fans are likely hoping for.
Gilbert is 6-5 with a 2.94 ERA this season and has consistently helped keep the M's in just about every game he's pitched. He's struck out 115 batters in 125.1 innings and has paired with Castillo and Kirby to make a very strong 1-2-3 in the starting rotation. Given the M's struggles scoring runs this year, the starting ability of that trio has been invaluable.
While M's fans will be disappointed to not see Gilbert represent the Mariners in the game, they are likely happy about having him set up to start on Sunday in a winnable game against the Angels - and in the all-important series coming out of the All-Star break with the Houston Astros.
The good news for Mariners fans is that after the All-Star Game, there is a Julio Rodriguez documentary airing on FS1.
