FOX Sports Releases Trailer For Upcoming Documentary on Mariners' Julio Rodriguez
FOX Sports announced on Friday that the network will release a documentary on Seattle Mariners' star Julio Rodriguez this July.
The project, called "Welcome to the JRod Show" will air on FS1 on July 16 at 8:30 p.m. PT. This follows FOX's coverage of the Major League Baseball All-Star Game that night.
The trailer was released as well, and you can view it below:
"Awful Announcing" reports that Ken Griffey Jr., Alex Rodriguez and J.P. Crawford will all be part of the documentary.
This documentary will undoubtedly be a fun watch for Mariners fans who will enjoy seeing Julio get some time on the national airwaves, but it's unfortunate for FOX, who had likely hoped that Rodriguez would also be playing in the game that night.
Given that Rodriguez is hitting just .252 right now with seven homers, it seems highly unlikely that he'll make his third straight trip to the All-Star Game this season. He could end up as an injury replacement, but that seems like his best shot. Rodriguez has participated in the Home Run Derby in each of the last two years and could do that again this year, but the field has not been announced yet.
Though Rodriguez is having a tough year offensively, he's still a fun and energetic personality that should show well in a documentary like this. The increased exposure will help raise awareness about both Rodriguez and the Mariners and can only be good for each side. Similarly, the same awareness can be achieved if the M's make the playoffs again.
They currently lead the American League West by 4.5 games entering play on Friday.
