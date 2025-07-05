Seattle Mariners' Longtime Nemesis Returns to Team's Biggest Rival
Hector Neris, who has tormented the Seattle Mariners for years as a member of the Houston Astros, is returning to the Astros organization, according to a report from Ari Alexander.
Alexander reports that Neris had options, but chose Houston based on his comfort in the organization. This will be his third time with the Astros. He played earlier this season for the Atlanta Braves and Los Angeles Angels.
Neris, 36, has just a 7.80 ERA in 23 games this season, but he's been an excellent reliever in his career, going 46-42 with a 3.44 ERA.
He's pitched 12 years for the Philadelphia Phillies, Astros, Chicago Cubs, Braves and Angels. He helped the Astros win the World Series in 2022 and owns a 2.90 ERA in 157 games for them.
There are multiple reasons why Neris and the Mariners don't get along. There's this one, in which he taunted, and then delivered verbal slurs at Julio Rodriguez.
Neris was also suspended in 2022 for throwing at then-Mariners third baseman Eugenio Suarez.
Neris will join an excellent bullpen in Houston that features Josh Hader and Bryan Abreu. The Astros are 53-35 and lead the Mariners by seven games in the American League West.
The M's and Astros will see each other again right out of the All-Star break, as Houston comes to Seattle for three games July 18-20.
The Mariners are 46-42 and will take on the Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday night at 7:10 p.m. PT. The Astros will take on the Los Angeles Dodgers in a battle of division leaders.