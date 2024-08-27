Seattle Mariners Lose Intriguing Player to New York Yankees in Waiver Claim
The Seattle Mariners lost interesting outfielder Duke Ellis to the New York Yankees in a waiver claim on Monday. Ellis had been designated for assignment by the M's.
The 26-year-old Ellis hit .212 for Triple-A Tacoma in 32 games. He had four homers and 20 RBI while also stealing 17 bases. Speed is certainly his calling card, as he's stolen 134 bases throughout his career in the minor leagues.
Lifetime, he's a .238 minor league hitter with 17 homers. He was drafted by the San Diego Padres in the 20th round of the MLB Draft in 2017. He played his college ball at the University of Texas.
The Yankees outfield is full with the likes of Aaron Judge, Juan Soto, Trent Grisham and and Alex Verdugo, so it seems unlikely that Ellis will get a shot with the big-league club, but it is possible that his speed could be a weapon they need as the season progresses.
As for the Mariners, they are content to have outfielders Julio Rodriguez, Luke Raley, Randy Arozarena, Victor Robles, Cade Marlowe, Mitch Haniger, Dom Canzone and Samad Taylor on the 40-man roster.
The Mariners will take on the Tampa Bay Rays again on Tuesday night at T-Mobile Park. First pitch is set for 6:40 p.m. PT as Logan Gilbert gets the ball. The Mariners won on Monday night thanks to a brilliant performance from Bryce Miller. Randy Arozarena also hit a three-run homer to aid the victory.
Seattle is 67-65 and 3.5 games back of the Houston Astros in the American League West.
