Seattle Mariners Loss on Saturday Made Team History of the Last 15 Years in Worst Way
The Seattle Mariners lost in excruciating fashion on Saturday night, dropping a 2-0 contest against the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium.
The loss puts the Mariners at 72-71 on the season and puts them at 5.5 games back of the Houston Astros in the American League West. They also missed a chance to pick up a game in the wild card race, and remain 4.5 games back of the Minnesota Twins.
The loss was devastating in the standings but it was also devastating for Logan Gilbert, who continues to be the victim of an incredible lack of run support. An All-Star this year, Gilbert is absolutely going to get Cy Young consideration. He has a sterling 3.15 ERA and leads baseball in WHIP, yet has a confounding 7-11 record.
He went 8.0 innings on Saturday, surrendering two runs on just two hits. He struck out 10 and didn't crack until a two-run homer in the bottom of the eighth inning. The M's squandered countless scoring chances, going 0-for-7 with runners in scoring position and leaving 10 men on base.
Many Mariners fans have noted the similarities between Gilbert starts and those of Felix Hernandez, who routinely pitched great only to get saddled with losses or no-decisions.
In fact, this particular game made some sad team history not seen since Felix.
Per Adam Jude of the Seattle Times:
Logan Gilbert is the first Mariners pitcher to lose a game in which he threw 8 innings or more and allowed two or fewer hits since (yep) Felix Hernandez in September 2010 ...
The Mariners will be back in action on Sunday morning against the Cardinals. First pitch is 11:15 a.m. PT.
RELATED SEATTLE MARINERS CONTENT:
NEW PODCAST IS OUT: The latest episode of the "Refuse to Lose" podcast is out as Brady Farkas releases this episode a day early. He spoke about why the M's should let Jerry Dipoto go, only to have the M's bring him back right after the episode was recorded. Despite that, you should still listen as we got great perspective on what the M's are going through from Adnan Virk of the MLB Network and Tom Caron of NESN. Also, Brady discusses what kind of spending ownership should engage in moving forward. CLICK HERE:
SANTOS on the MEND: Seattle Mariners reliever Gregory Santos could be back sooner rather than later. CLICK HERE:
HISTORY-MAKING CAL: What hasn't Cal Raleigh accomplished in 2024? CLICK HERE:
Follow Inside the Mariners on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @wdevradiobrady. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE: