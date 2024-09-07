Seattle Mariners Reliever Makes Surprise Rehab Appearance on Friday, Could Be Working Back
The Seattle Mariners beat the St. Louis Cardinals 6-1 on Friday night at Busch Stadium. As a result, they are now 72-70 and remain on the fringes of the American League playoff picture. Seattle is 4.5 games back of both the Houston Astros in the American League West and the Minnesota Twins in the American League wild card race.
In addition to the positive news at the major-league level, the M's also got some positive news on the minor league front as reliever Gregory Santos began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Tacoma.
We had heard that Santos was progressing from a biceps issue suffered at the end of July, but we had no idea this was coming until a post on "X" from Rainiers broadcaster Mike Curto.
Santos appeared in the Rainiers victory, tossing a scoreless inning. He gave up one hit and struck out one, throwing nine of his 15 pitches for strikes.
It's been an incredibly frustrating year for Santos, who has made just six appearances for the Mariners. He missed most of the first half of the season with lat issues suffered in spring training, only to come back in July and get injured again. He has an ERA of 6.75.
Acquired in an offseason trade with the Chicago White Sox, he was supposed to pair with Andres Munoz and Matt Brash at the back-end of the bullpen to make a great late-game trio. But Brash is out for the year with Tommy John surgery and Santos has barely pitched.
The M's now have Collin Snider, Troy Taylor and Munoz doing the work at the back-end. Perhaps Santos can come back and deepen the 'pen over the final stretch of the season.
