Cal Raleigh is Now Among an Extremely Rare Group in Seattle Mariners History
The Seattle Mariners have now won three straight games to keep their fringy playoff hopes alive at 72-70. The M's are 4.5 games back in both the American League West and in the battle for the third and final wild card spot.
Seattle's pitching is the main thing that has kept them afloat this season, but the play of Cal Raleigh cannot be ignored. Seattle's star backstop leads the team in home runs and RBI while also playing seemingly every game. Furthermore, he leads that pitching staff and does a great job developing a rapport with each and every guy who takes the mound.
And his speed has become a sneaky topic of conversation as well. Raleigh recently stole his sixth base of the year and is inching toward the most stolen bases by a catcher in team history (single-season). However, with the six steals, he's already done enough to enter a very rare, and unique, group in team history.
Per Luke Arkins on social media, Raleigh is one of just five players in team history to have a season of 29 homers or more and six or more steals. He joins Baseball Hall of Famer Ken Griffey Jr., Alex Rodriguez, Julio Rodriguez and Bret Boone on that list.
Raleigh went 1-for-3 with a two-run double on Friday night in the win. He's hitting just .211 this season but has 29 homers and 89 RBI. He's posted a .732 OPS and is still just 27 years old.
The Mariners will play the Cardinals again on Saturday afternoon with first pitch coming at 5:15 p.m. PT.
RELATED SEATTLE MARINERS CONTENT:
NEW PODCAST IS OUT: The latest episode of the "Refuse to Lose" podcast is out as Brady Farkas releases this episode a day early. He spoke about why the M's should let Jerry Dipoto go, only to have the M's bring him back right after the episode was recorded. Despite that, you should still listen as we got great perspective on what the M's are going through from Adnan Virk of the MLB Network and Tom Caron of NESN. Also, Brady discusses what kind of spending ownership should engage in moving forward. CLICK HERE:
M's to BRING BACK DIPOTO: The Mariners have made a big decision about their future. CLICK HERE:
CONGRATS, GENO!: Congratulations are in order for former Mariners third baseman Geno Suarez, who hit a historic home run earlier this week for the Diamondbacks. CLICK HERE:
Follow Inside the Mariners on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @wdevradiobrady. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE: