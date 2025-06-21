Seattle Mariners Make Big Lineup Decision For Game 2 of Series Against Chicago Cubs
The Seattle Mariners are making an interesting lineup decision on Saturday in game two of a three-game series against the Chicago Cubs, opting to start right-handed hitting Donovan Solano against right-handed pitcher Cade Horton.
Solano will play first base, with Luke Raley starting in right field and Jorge Polanco at designated hitter.
Signed to a one-year, $3.5 million deal this past offseason, Solano has been used almost exclusively against left-handed pitching this season, but the M's are riding the hot hand in the wake of moving on from Rowdy Tellez, who was designated for assignment on Friday.
Solano has 67 at-bats against lefties this year and just 28 against righties, but he is hitting .286 in those chances. He's also hitting .444 (8-for-20) over the last two weeks.
In total, he's hitting .221 with a homer and six RBIs.
The Mariners are coming off a big win against the Cubs on Friday, securing a 9-4 victory to start this 10-game road trip. Seattle is 38-36 overall and just 0.5 games back of the third wild card spot at this moment. They remain 5.5 games back of the Houston Astros in the American League West.
First pitch on Saturday is scheduled for 11:20 a.m. PT as Emerson Hancock pitches against Horton. Hancock has gone 3-2 this season with a 4.48 ERA, providing stability in the wake of injuries to George Kirby, Logan Gilbert and Bryce Miller. Horton, one of baseball's top prospects, is 3-1 with a 3.47 ERA.
The Cubs are 45-30 and lead the National League Central.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
NEW PODCAST IS OUT: Brady is back on a Friday, talking about his newfound anger at the M's for not going after Rafael Devers in a trade, and he wonders if the M's could trade Dominic Canzone soon. Furthermore, we discuss Julio Rodriguez's approach at the plate, and we talk with Hunt Palmer, LSU baseball insider, about possible M's draftee Kade Anderson. LISTEN HERE:
THE NEW FACE: According to veteran radio host Dave "Softy" Mahler, Cal Raleigh is the face of Seattle Sports. Do you agree? CLICK HERE:
CATCHING ATTENTION: Cal Raleigh is even drawing the attention of his former teammates for what he's doing this season. Recently, Mariners on SI had a chance to catch up with former M's infielder Jose Caballero. CLICK HERE:
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @RefuseToLosePod. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.