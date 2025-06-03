Seattle Mariners Make Big Revelation on Logan Gilbert's Injury Status
According to Seattle Mariners' manager Dan Wilson, All-Star pitcher Logan Gilbert will make a second rehab start at Triple-A Tacoma on Wednesday. After the outing, the M's will make a decision on what to do with Gilbert, in terms of promoting him back to the big-league roster or making another rehab start.
Gilbert threw 45 pitches in his first rehab start, also with the Rainiers. He walked two and struck out three, though he struggled with his command, throwing just 24 of those 45 pitches for strikes. He's been on the injured list since late April with a Grade 1 flexor strain.
The 28-year-old is out to a solid start for the M's this season, going 1-1 with a 2.37 ERA through his first six starts. He's struck out 44 batters in 30.1 innings. He was an All-Star last season and led the majors in innings pitched at 208.2.
In his absence, the Mariners currently have Emerson Hancock in the rotation. He's slated to pitch on Wednesday against the Baltimore Orioles.
Entering play on Tuesday, Seattle is currently 32-26 and in first place in the American League West, though they only lead the Astros by 0.5 games. The M's will take on the Orioles on Tuesday with first pitch coming at 6:40 p.m. PT. George Kirby, who has made only two starts because of his own injured list stint, will get the start against 35-year-old rookie Tomoyuki Sugano.
Baltimore is 22-36 and in last place in the American League East. They are one of the most disappointing teams in baseball.
