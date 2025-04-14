Seattle Mariners Make Big Roster Move on Off Day That Will Help Bullpen Immensely
The Seattle Mariners made a big roster move on Monday, activating right-handed reliever Troy Taylor from the injured list. He's missed all season because of a right lat strain that he entered spring training with.
In a corresponding move, the Mariners designated Casey Lawrence for assignment. They'll hope to sneak him through waivers and keep him in Triple-A as a veteran depth option.
Armed with an upper-90s fastball and a big breaking ball, Taylor can be a major weapon for the M's out of the bullpen, potentially pairing with Andres Munoz, Matt Brash, Carlos Vargas and Gabe Speier as high-leverage arms. Brash should also be back from his own injury later in April, giving manager Dan Wilson some additional options.
Because of the injury to George Kirby and some short starts as a result, the M's bullpen has been tested over the first 16 games.
Taylor made his debut last August, going 0-0 with a 3.72 ERA in 21 games. He also registered one save, striking out 25 batters in 19.1 innings. He did struggle on his minor league rehab assignment with Triple-A Tacoma, going 0-2 with a 16.20 ERA. He struck out four in 3.1 innings.
Taylor was a 12th-round pick in the 2022 draft out of UC Irvine.
The Mariners are off on Monday but will be back in action on Tuesday as they take on the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park.
First pitch is scheduled for 3:40 p.m. PT as Luis M. Castillo (SEA) pitches against Nick Lodolo.
