Seattle Mariners Make Disappointing Uniform-Related Decision For Hall of Fame Weekend
In honor of the Baseball Hall of Fame inductions this weekend, all 30 Major League Baseball teams will be wearing some version of throwback caps for games played on Friday-Sunday. The teams will continue to wear their normal jerseys, but they will have different caps, even if they don't match those the jerseys they'll be wearing.
According to Chris Creamer of SportsLogos.net, the Seattle Mariners will be wearing..... basically the same hat that they wear now. He reports that they will wear the navy blue hat with the green bill, which has consistently paired with the navy uniforms this season.
Now, there's a chance that this hat choice was made in conjunction with Ichiro's Hall of Fame celebration, which is coming up on Sunday. The Mariners wore this hat with their home uniforms in 2001 and were wearing them on Opening Night 2001 as Ichiro made his iconic debut.
However, there were other choices that the M's could have made that would have been more fun than something we see a lot over the course of the year.
Even though it's off-color, could the M's have worn the royal blue hats with the yellow "S," like Ken Griffey Jr. did when he came up in 1989? Could they have worn the teal hats with the navy brim, like they did in 1994 and 1995? Could they have paired those with the teal jerseys, which they wear sparingly?
Either way, this is what we're going to get. The Angels will be wearing the same red hat with the "A" that they always do as well.
The two teams will play on Friday at 6:38 p.m. PT.
