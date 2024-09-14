Seattle Mariners Make Exciting Announcement Heading into Big Matchup on Saturday
As the Seattle Mariners look to keep their fading playoff hopes alive, they are pulling out all the stops. The team has announced that they will wear their City Connect uniforms on Saturday night against the Texas Rangers after using them in a comeback win on Friday night.
The M's have had remarkable success in the City Connect uniforms, going 13-1 in them this season. They debuted in the 2023 season.
It's just one of those things in baseball that you can't explain, but the M's will take a little bit more of the magic on Saturday. The M's enter the game at 75-73 and 4.5 games back in the American League West. They are also 3.5 games back in the American League wild card race.
They are hoping to make the playoffs for the second time in three years but are certainly up against tough odds.
Hopefully between the jerseys and Friday night's victory, the M's can ride the momentum. Seattle came back from a 4-0 deficit to win on Friday by scoring two runs in the seventh inning and three in the eighth thanks to a home run from superstar Julio Rodriguez.
Saturday's game will begin at 6:40 p.m. PT and will feature Logan Gilbert taking the mound against veteran Max Scherzer.
Gilbert, who was an All-Star this year, could use some of the City Connect magic as well. Despite a sterling 3.15 ERA, he's just 7-11 thanks to some of the worst run support in baseball.
Scherzer has battled injury all season and is just 2-4 with a 3.89.
