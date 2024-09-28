Seattle Mariners Make Extremely Rare Franchise History in Friday Win vs. A's
The Seattle Mariners beat the Oakland Athletics 2-0 on Friday night at T-Mobile Park. The win, which kicked off the final series of the season, put the M's at 83-77 for the year. Though Seattle has missed the playoffs yet again, it's nice to finish above .500 and to reward the home fans with a few last wins.
The fans that were in attendance at T-Mobile Park also got to see some rare team history as well.
Per Mariners PR:
- Tonight marked the 10th time in Mariners history they won a game 2-0 with 2 home runs…last time before tonight was Aug. 18, 2023 at Houston (Julio Rodríguez and Mike Ford home runs).
The Mariners only runs of the game came on solo home runs from Mitch Garver and Cal Raleigh. For Garver, it was his 15th of the season. Raleigh now has 31 homers, which is a career-high.
The M's also used five pitchers to record the shutout pitching performance. Bryan woo started before Gabe Speier, Gregory Santos, Tayler Saucedo and Troy Taylor finished it off.
The Mariners started several reserves in this game, electing to give multiple key starters the night off. Jorge Polanco, Victor Robles, Justin Turner and Luke Raley each didn't play. It remains to be seen how the lineup will shake out for the last two games.
The Mariners and A's will play again on Saturday night with first pitch coming at 6:40 p.m. PT. Emerson Hancock will get the ball on the mound against Joey Estes.
