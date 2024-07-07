Mariners Make Fascinating Decision with Top Prospect; Here's What it Could Mean
The Seattle Mariners made a big decision with potentially big consequences on Saturday night with regards to top prospect Harry Ford.
Ford, who is rated as the No. 2 prospect in the organization (per MLB.com), started in left field for the Arkansas Travelers rather than at catcher.
Per Travelers radio broadcaster Steven Davis on social media:
Harry Ford making his first career start in left field tonight.
Harry has been drilling in the outfield for the past couple weeks to increase his defensive versatility and is excited for the opportunity.
Ford is hitting .253 this season for the Travelers. He has a .376 on-base percentage and has five home runs and 30 RBI. In addition to being No. 2 in the M's organization, he's also the No. 23 prospect in all of baseball. He played in the 2023 World Baseball Classic for Great Britain.
This decision has two big tentacles to it, so let's examine:
Could the M's be looking to promote Ford?
We can't discount the possibility. The Mariners are offensively-challenged at this point in the season and feature the lowest batting average in all of baseball. There's always chatter about adding from the outside on the trade market, but with so few sellers around the sport, the M's may look at internal upgrades. Ford's numbers don't jump off the page, so perhaps they'd want to send him Tacoma first, but they could be prepping him for a run in Seattle at some point this year.
With Cal Raleigh and Mitch Garver locking down catcher, and Dom Canzone and Mitch Haniger struggling in the outfield, we could see Ford come to Seattle. The outfield is his best chance to get there.
Could the M's be looking to trade Ford?
We can't discount this one, either, and it seems the more likely of the two options. The Mariners will clearly have to give up something of value in order to make trade deadline additions and if Ford can show greater versatility, he may be a guy they can drum up more interest in. Colt Emerson, Cole Young and Felnin Celesten seem like guys the M's don't want to trade, so if they can market Ford, they may not need to.
The trade deadline is July 30. The Mariners play the Blue Jays on Sunday at 1:10 p.m. PT.
