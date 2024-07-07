MLB Execs Reportedly Expect Mariners to Be Among Most Aggressive Teams at Trade Deadline
According to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, the Seattle Mariners are expected to be among the most aggressive teams at the trade deadline later this month.
Nightengale wrote the following as part of his "Sunday Notebook:"
Who will be the most aggressive teams at the trade deadline, GMs and baseball executives say?
The Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Yankees, Seattle Mariners, Philadelphia Phillies, San Diego Padres and Atlanta.
Mariners fans will undoubtedly be happy to hear that, because this team clearly needs a bump. The M's enter play on Sunday at 49-42 and in first place in the American League West, but it's a tenuous lead over the Houston Astros. The M's are 5-11 over their last 16 games and have lost eight games off that lead.
The Mariners biggest need is offense, but there aren't expected to be many quality bats available with so many teams in both leagues still on the fringes of the playoff race. On the surface, the Chicago White Sox, Oakland A's, Colorado Rockies, Toronto Blue Jays and Miami Marlins all appear to be sellers, but the competition for players on those rosters will be steep.
The Mariners don't necessarily need to react to what the Astros do, but they do have a history of being aggressive at the deadline themselves, having acquired Trey Mancini, Christian Vazquez, Justin Verlander and Kendall Graveman at recent deadlines - just to name a few.
The M's should get an internal bump on the pitching side of things with both Bryan Woo and Gregory Santos expected to return soon.
The Mariners will play the Blue Jays on Sunday at 1:10 p.m. PT.
