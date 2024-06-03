Mariners Make Intriguing Roster Move on Monday, Another to Come
The Seattle Mariners have sent down speedy outfielder and current top prospect Jonatan Clase to Triple-A Tacoma. They have not announced a corresponding roster move yet.
Jonatan Clase, OF, optioned to Triple-A Tacoma (post-game June 2).
The 22-year-old Clase has electric speed and played in the Futures Game last year during All-Star week, so he has a bright future, but he hasn't played much over two different major league stints this season.
In just 34 at-bats, he is hitting .177 with three RBI and two stolen bases. He hasn't taken an at-bat since May 27. Given the M's positional versatility, they can utilize Julio Rodriguez, Mitch Haniger, Dom Canzone, Luke Raley and Dylan Moore in the outfield, so there just isn't much room for Clase.
If the M's elect to bring up another outfielder, the same logjam will exist. Cade Marlowe is an outfielder also on the 40-man roster, while Samad Taylor can play all over the field. The corresponding roster move likely won't be announced until before the M's play again on Tuesday.
Clase is the No. 10 prospect in the organization, per MLB.com. Here's a portion of his MLB.com prospect profile.
Speed will always be Clase’s calling card, and coupling those wheels with improved route running should allow him to play center field in the Majors on days where Julio Rodriguez needs a break. His floor over the next 18-24 months might be in the neighborhood of Taylor Trammell, who hasn’t yet established himself in the Majors but has shown flashes. And his ceiling would be an everyday player who might give up a little in the batting average department but makes up for it by drawing walks and running into some power while playing good defense.
