Seattle Mariners Make MLB History in Latest Win Against Athletics
SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners snapped a five-game losing streak in a 3-2 win against the Athletics on Friday at T-Mobile Park.
It was the first game for the Mariners back at home after a nine-game road trip that saw the team go 2-7 and drop three consecutive series. It was also a history-making day for the organization.
All three of Seattle's runs came via solo home runs by first baseman Josh Naylor in the bottom of the fifth; and third baseman Eugenio Suarez and designated hitter Jorge Polanco in the bottom of the seventh.
Naylor's homer was the 100th of his seven-year career.
Naylor became the fifth Mariners player to reach the 100 career-homer mark this season, and the team became the first in MLB history to have that many players reach that milestone.
Cal Raleigh hit his 100th homer April 16, Mitch Garver hit his June 20, Randy Arozarena reached 100 home runs June 30 and Julio Rodriguez knocked his 100th homer Aug. 3.
Naylor has scored 62 run in 117 games this season. He's hit 23 doubles, a triple and 16 home runs with 70 RBIs and has slashed .282/.346/.450 with a .796 OPS. He's stolen 22 bases in 24 opportuntities.
Raleigh has scored 83 times in 126 games and has hit 19 doubles and a major league-leading 47 home runs with 102 RBIs. He's slashed .246/.353/.585 with a .938 OPS.
Garver has crossed home plate 21 times in 61 games and has hit five doubles and eight homers with 26 RBIs. He's slashed .216/.305/.356 with a .661 OPS.
Rodriguez has scored 82 runs in 128 games, has hit 24 doubles, four triples and 25 home runs with 71 RBIs and has slashed .261/.314/.463 with a .777 OPS. He's snagged 23 bases in 29 opportunities.
Arozarena has played 127 games and has scored 74 times. He's hit 25 doubles, a triple and 23 homers with 59 RBIs and has slashed .238/.339/.439 with a .778 OPS.
Seattle will play Game 2 of a three-game series against the Athletics at 6:40 p.m. PT on Saturday.
