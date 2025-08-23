Seattle Mariners Make MLB History in Latest Win Against Athletics

The @Mariners are the first team in @MLB history to have 5 players hit their 100th career home run in the same season.



Cal Raleigh (4/16)

Mitch Garver (6/20)

Randy Arozarena (6/30)

Julio Rodríguez (8/3)

Josh Naylor (8/22)