Seattle Mariners Make Oakland Coliseum History in Wednesday Rout
The Seattle Mariners routed the Oakland Athletics, 16-3, on Wednesday night in Oakland. It was the offensive outburst that the team - and its fans - needed, as the M's put up 16 hits as well.
With the win, Seattle is back to .500 at 70-70 on the year. Though the playoffs seem unlikely, the Mariners are still technically alive. They are 5.5 games back of the Houston Astros in the American League West and 5.5 games back of the third and final wild card spot as well.
With the performance, the M's made some incredible Oakland Coliseum history. It is the final season for the A's in Oakland, as they will be moving to Sacramento next year. They will ultimately settle in Las Vegas.
Per Alex Mayer, the M's statistician:
The @Mariners’ 16-3 win tonight was the FIRST 16-3 final at a baseball game in Oakland Coliseum history. The only NFL game at the Coliseum with that score? The 2000 AFC Championship Game: Ravens 16, Raiders 3 on Jan. 14, 2001. #TheMayerGWS
Every single starter had a hit for the Mariners in the win, with third baseman Luis Urias providing the most impact. He went 3-for-4 with a homer, two doubles and four RBI. Mitch Garver also had four RBI from the No. 7 spot in the order. Five different players registered multi-hit games.
The Mariners will be back in action on Thursday afternoon at 12:37 p.m. PT. It will be the final game for the Mariners at the Coliseum.
