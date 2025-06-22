Seattle Mariners Make Several Lineup Alterations For Finale of Series with Chicago Cubs
With temperatures expected in the 90s again on Sunday, the Seattle Mariners are making several adjustments to their lineup for the series finale against the Chicago Cubs.
The Mariners are moving Cal Raleigh to designated hitter after he caught all nine innings on Saturday and they are giving Match Garver the nod behind the plate for the second time in three games. They are also removing Jorge Polanco from the designated hitters spot and putting him in the field at second base.
Dominic Canzone gets his first start of the series in right field and Miles Mastrobuoni will play at third, giving Ben Williamson a day off.
This lineup gives the Mariners some flexibility and power, and also leaves them with a decent bench of Luke Raley, Dylan Moore, Williamson and Cole Young. The Mariners should have options later in the game as they try to take the series from the National League Central leaders. Seattle won the opener 9-4 before losing on Saturday 10-7. The Cubs hit five homers in the contest.
The M's enter play at 38-37 overall and 5.5 games back of the Houston Astros in the American League West. They are also 0.5 games back in the wild card picture. They have gone 5-5 over their last 10 games.
The M's will send Logan Gilbert to the mound on Sunday for his second start since returning from the injured list. He struck out 10 against the Boston Red Sox on Monday night.
He's 1-2 this season and will be opposed by Colin Rea.
