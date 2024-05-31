Mariners Game Not on Traditional TV on Friday: Here's How to Watch
The Seattle Mariners open up a three-game weekend series with the Los Angeles Angels on Friday night at T-Mobile Park. It's the first time seeing the Halos for the M's this season. The game will not be aired on traditional television, so here's what you need to know about the matchup and how to find it:
The matchup: Los Angeles Angels at Seattle Mariners, T-Mobile Park, Seattle, WA. First pitch 7:10 p.m. PT.
The records: The Angels enter at 21-35 on the year and in last place in the American League West. The Mariners are 31-27 and in first place, leading the Texas Rangers by 3.0 games. Seattle has won four of its last five while the Angels have lost six of their last 10 games.
Television information: The Mariners game will be shown on Apple TV+ as part of the streaming service's Friday night MLB package. It will not be shown on ROOT Sports or through Fubo TV.
How to get Apple TV+: The following information comes directly from Apple's website on how to download Apple TV+. By clicking the word promotion on the following passage, you can choose a package that comes with a free-trial period.
How to get Apple TV+
You can subscribe to Apple TV+ at tv.apple.com. Or subscribe in the Apple TV app on an Apple device, PC, smart TV, or streaming device that's compatible with the Apple TV app. Learn which streaming devices are compatible.
- Open the Apple TV app. If you're using an eligible Apple device, a message might ask you to to redeem your Apple TV+ promotion.
- If you can't redeem your promotion, make sure that you're eligible.
- Select the Apple TV+ tab.
- Select Sign In or Sign Up. Or you might see a Get Apple TV+ button or Start Free Trial button.
- Sign in with the Apple ID and password that you use to make purchases.* If you donʼt have an Apple ID, select Create New Apple ID, then follow the steps to create one. Forgot your Apple ID?
- If asked, confirm your billing information and add a valid payment method. Then select Confirm. If asked, agree to the terms and conditions.
How to listen: Seattle Sports 710 if in-market, local radio affiliates if out of market, MLB at-bat's audio version
Note: The Mariners will play the Angels on Saturday and Sunday as well. The Saturday game will air nationally on FOX, and will also not be available on ROOT Sports or Fubo TV.
